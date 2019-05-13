Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg Answers Listeners Questions: Watch In Full

13 May 2019, 07:35 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 09:32

Jacob Rees-Mogg is answering questions from LBC listeners, just one week before the European Elections.

This is your chance to ask the Conservative, one of the most prominent Brexiteers, anything you want.

With Labour reportedly pushing for a second referendum and the Conservatives slipping behind in the polls, how does he think the EU elections campaign is going?

Watch the full show as it happens from 9am right here.

