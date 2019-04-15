Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch It Here

15 April 2019, 07:15

As MPs take a break from Parliament and a break from Brexit, this is your chance to ask a question to one of the leading Brexiteers Jacob Rees-Mogg.

MPs cheered when the Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom said that the House of Commons would close for a break over Easter, after their February recess was cancelled over Brexit.

But as Article 50 is granted its second extension - this time until October 31st - MPs were advised to use their time off to "reflect" on how to break the ongoing deadlock.

Tory backbencher and ERG Chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg is here to answer your questions from 9am.

Call 0345 60 60 973 to put your question to the leading Brexiteer - and watch it live here.

