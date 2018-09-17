Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full

Jacob Rees-Mogg is live on LBC in his regular phone-in Ring Rees-Mogg - and you can watch it live.

Last week, the powerful backbencher unveiled the European Research Group's alternative plan to Theresa May's Chequers Agreement. Callers are sure to ask him about it.

Whatever the LBC listeners want to ask him, he'll have to answer. Call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call.

Come back here from 9am to watch it live.