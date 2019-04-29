Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch The Full Phone-in

29 April 2019, 07:53 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 09:41

Jacob Rees-Mogg is back in the LBC studio, answering whatever question you want to put to him.

Donald Trump's state visit, Brexit and fracking are all in the news, so he's sure to be asked about them.

This is your chance to question one of the most prominent Conservatives, ahead of the local elections, which are expected to be difficult for his party.

Watch the full show at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show

Ring Rees-Mogg

Ring Rees-Mogg

Speak To Sadiq

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

In Conversation With...

LBC Latest

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists Trump should be allowed to address Parliament, and John Bercow "has a duty" to attend the banquet at his state visit

Rees-Mogg: John Bercow "Has A Duty" To Attend Trump State Banquet

Ozzy Osbourne announces new gigs after cancelling tour

James O'Brien was touched by what he heard from Steve

Caller's Story Perfectly Illustrates Why Government MUST Sort Out Elderly Care
Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Nick Ferrari that leaks from the National Security Council are "trivial" compared to the involvement of Huawei in British Telecoms

Cabinet Leak "Trivial" In Comparison To Huawei Involvement In UK Telecoms, Rees-Mogg Says

Polish museum bans 'obscene' banana artwork, drawing ridicule

Mark Zuckerberg creates glowing wooden box to help his wife sleep