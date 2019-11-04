Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full

Jacob Rees-Mogg is answering questions from LBC listeners at 9am - and you can watch it live.

The Leader of the House will be live in the LBC studio with Nick Ferrari to be grilled by listeners on whatever they want to ask him.

With an election just six weeks away, what will Mr Rees-Mogg say about Brexit, the NHS and fracking?

You can ask him anything you want - call 0345 60 60 973 to ask a question.