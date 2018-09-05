Ring Rees-Mogg: Jacob Rees-Mogg's Phone-In: Watch In Full

5 September 2018, 07:40 | Updated: 5 September 2018, 09:35

We're approaching crunch time in the Brexit negotiations - and we've got Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio to answer your questions.

The powerful backbencher is leading a protest against the Prime Minister's Chequers Agreement on Brexit, so there's sure to be questions on that.

And with Boris Johnson reportedly planning a leadership bid, what are his thoughts on toppling Theresa May?

Watch live here from 9am.

