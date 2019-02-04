Tragedy Of Venezuela Is Warning Of Electing Hard-Left: Rees-Mogg

Rees-Mogg said that he thought the Government's response to Venezuela in recognising Guaido as acting President was helpful but not transformative.

The UK has formally recognised Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as its acting President. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted the announcement, saying that other "European allies" have taken the step to help end a "humanitarian crisis" in Venezuela.

The news comes amid recent controversy whereby Jeremy Corbyn said that he opposed sanctions imposed on Maduro, citing them as "outside interference" in the socialist South American country.

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's leadership has left the country in the grip of a social and economic collapse which has triggered a humanitarian crisis and protests.

Caller Carlos rang up during Ring Rees-Mogg during the Nick Ferrari show to ask for the politician's opinion on Corbyn's comments.

Rees-Mogg revealed that he thought the "tragedy of Venezuela is a warning of what happens when you elect the hard-Left".

"The hard-Left are so obsessed by their ideology that it allows them to have dictatorships, it allows them to impoverish their countries, to ruin people's livelihoods", all because they believe that "the end justifies the means".

Rees-Mogg was also critical of Corbyn's "failure" to criticise the "dictatorial and illegitimate" regime.

In response to the UK's announcement, the Conservative MP indicated that he thought that what the UK is doing for the South American country is "helpful but not transformative" and that what the Americans are doing is of "greater significance".

