Warrington Leave Voter Pleads With Jacob Rees-Mogg For Pact With Nigel Farage

This is the moment a Brexit voter from Warrington pleaded with Jacob Rees-Mogg to accept Nigel Farage's offer of an alliance - or risk Labour getting more MPs.

Matthew lives in Warrington North, which currently has Labour's Helen Jones as its MP. He says "hell would freeze over" before the Conservatives won in his constituency, so believes his best option is voting for the Brexit Party.

Speaking on Ring Rees-Mogg, he said: "Warrington North is a Labour stronghold. We voted to leave 62%. Our Labour MP has done everything against that.

"I would vote Tory, but I know it's not going to happen. Hell would freeze over before the Tories won Warrington North. So I will vote Brexit Party because they have more chance.

"Can there please be a pact, because otherwise Helen Jones is just going to get back into her seat and waste everyone's time again."

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Mr Rees-Mogg insisted: "I see the logic of that. But in this election, if we want Brexit done, you have to vote Conservative.

"In this election, it won't be a wasted vote. Brexit has changed things and has changed tribal loyalties.

"If you look at polling, they are saying that people are now voting on Leave and Remain more than they are on their traditional loyalties. That's why I think we might get a surprise in Warrington North."