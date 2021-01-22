Exclusive

Sadiq Khan: Only those 'properly exempt' from wearing masks should wear badge

22 January 2021, 11:09

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged the public not to download Covid mask exemption forms unless they have a medical reason.

During the monthly Speak to Sadiq segment, one bus driver called in to question the Mayor of London over the ease of availability of Covid mask exemption badges.

Dom from Hackney pointed out to Sadiq Khan that people were able to go onto the Transport for London website and, without having to prove they have any exemptions, were able to download an exemption badge.

"Without any checks about your health or background," the caller pointed out.

James acknowledged this and added you could also download similar exemption badges from Amazon.

The Mayor said he had no control over Amazon, adding it was possible for people to buy things online if they want to be "rule-breakers," but he encouraged them not to.

He made the point about the responsibility the public have to keep one another safe.

"Only those who are properly exempt from wearing a face mask should wear a badge," he told Dom.

The Mayor acknowledged the point was "serious".

Speaking directly to those who bought badges in order to avoid wearing face masks when they were not exempt the Mayor pointed out the consequences.

"Look, it may be an inconvenience wearing a face mask but you could be saving people's lives including your own, including your family and your community."

He said that the flip side was that people who break the rules "could potentially be causing the loss of life."

