Speak To Sadiq: Mayor of London live on LBC - watch NOW

13 February 2020, 08:17 | Updated: 13 February 2020, 10:12

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is live in the LBC studio answering questions from listeners.

With just three months until the London Mayoral Election, Mr Khan will be facing questions on whatever you want to ask him - be it the capital's knife crime crisis, coronavirus, London's transport or the Jamaica 50 deportation flights.

This is your chance - call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call.

And come back here at 10am to watch the show in full.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Speak To Sadiq

Sadiq Bullseye

"Bullseye Goldsmith": Sadiq's Zac Takedown

Sadiq Khan State of London

Audience Show Sadiq How Much They Hate Garden Bridge

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Admits He's "Struggling" During Ramadan Fast

Sadiq Khan News

Shelagh spoke to Drill Minister

Drillminister on why he's running for Mayor: "I'm the realist Londoner in this election"

15 days ago

Sadiq Khan spoke to James O'Brien live from Auschwitz

Auschwitz 75: Survivors are worried about history repeating itself, warns Sadiq Khan

16 days ago

Sadiq Khan is concerned about a rise in hate crime after Brexit

Sadiq Khan admits concern that hate crime will rise after Brexit Day

29 days ago

LBC Latest

Odion Ighalo's isolation from Carrington was part of Manchester United's plan, says James Cooper

Natalie Portman responds to 'fraud' criticism of Oscars cape

Colin told of how his nine-year-old was held at knifepoint [Library image]

"My 9-year-old was held at knifepoint by a classmate"

Airlines may need to reduce passengers to take-off due to climate change, scientists say