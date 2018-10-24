Sadiq Khan Accuses Home Secretary Of "Playing To The Far Right"

24 October 2018, 11:02

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is "playing to the far-right" with his comments on no-go areas, according to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Following the conviction of a grooming gang in Huddersfield, Mr Javid tweeted: "These sick Asian paedophiles are finally facing justice. I want to commend the bravery of the victims. For too long, they were ignored. Not on my watch. There will be no no-go areas."

Commentators criticised him for describing them as Asian and using the phrase "no-go areas", which is often used by the far-right.

Sadiq Khan criticised the language from the Home Secretary. Picture: PA / LBC

When asked about the phrase, Sadiq Khan said: "It's quite clear now that there are Conservative politicians who think the way to succeed in the Conservative Party is by playing to the far-right narrative.

"There was no need, in my opinion, to insert the words 'Asian' in that tweet, or 'no-go areas'.

"The sort of people who use the phrase 'no-go areas' are Donald Trump - he used it in the context of London and even Boris Johnson rebutted him when he said that - and the EDL and far-right groups.

"The Home Secretary should know better."

Watch the full clip at the top of the page.

