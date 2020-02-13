Sadiq Khan: Stay calm and don't panic about coronavirus

13 February 2020, 13:02

Sadiq Khan has told LBC it is safe to catch public transport despite warnings from health experts that the London tube could be a hotbed for the spread of coronavirus.

The London Mayor has worked to reassure London residents it is safe to continue travelling by public transport.

It follows a warning from health experts that London's underground network could hasten the spread of the virus Covid-19.

Speaking with James O'Brien, Mr Khan said City Hall and Transport for London were in regular contact with Public Health England who had some of the best experts in the world on the issue.

"The advice is there is no danger using buses or the Tube or trains," Khan said.

"If Public Health England were concerned, they would let us know and what I wouldn't do is bury it away, I would let you know."

Sadiq Khan told LBC some of the best experts in the world were working to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the UK
Sadiq Khan told LBC some of the best experts in the world were working to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the UK. Picture: PA / LBC

The UK Chief Medical Officers have raised the risk level from low to moderate, to allow the government to better prepare to deal with the outbreak of the virus.

They stressed the risk of infection to individuals in the UK remains low.

"It's really important that we stay calm and look at the evidence, without inadvertently being panicked and alarmed by the issue," Khan said.

A woman who travelled to London from China became the ninth person in the UK to test positive to virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

She is being treated in Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital.

In China, the death toll from the virus has pushed past 1350, with nearly 60,00 people now infected.

