Speak to Sadiq: watch LIVE from 10am

3 December 2020, 08:37

By Fiona Jones

The Mayor of London is live on LBC answering questions from James O'Brien and his listeners - watch it live here.

The capital city has come out of national lockdown and entered Tier Two of the Government's tougher system.

Whether it's about restrictions, restaurants or returning to work, this is your chance to put your questions to the Mayor of London.

Get involved in the debate by calling the Mayor on 0345 6060 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #SpeakToSadiq or email here.

Watch the whole show in the video at the top of the page.

The Best Of Speak To Sadiq

Sadiq Bullseye

"Bullseye Goldsmith": Sadiq's Zac Takedown

Sadiq Khan State of London

Audience Show Sadiq How Much They Hate Garden Bridge

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Admits He's "Struggling" During Ramadan Fast

Sadiq Khan News

Cressida Dick said the Met is not free of racism

Met police 'not free of racism,' Commissioner Cressida Dick says

20 days ago

Sadiq Khan says City Hall will move to London's East End

City Hall to move to London’s East End, Sadiq Khan confirms

29 days ago

London buses turn the corner onto Piccadilly Circus

Transport for London secures £1.8 billion government bailout

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The monolith appeared in California

Third monolith found in California following Romania and Utah discoveries
The Education Secretary spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC today

Education Secretary defends 'more generous' GCSE and A-levels
Gavin Williamson spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Education Secretary tells LBC he doesn't think there will be another national lockdown
Care home residents will no longer be the first to get the vaccine

UK vaccine hospital list revealed - but questions raised over access in care homes
There are snow warnings in place for some parts of the UK

UK weather warnings in place for ice and snow

Valery Giscard d'Estaing died following complications linked to Covid-19

Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies aged 94
Boris Johnson warned there will be challenges in distributing the vaccine

Coronavirus: PM hails vaccine but warns of ‘immense logistical challenges’
Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party will work with the Government on coronavirus vaccine rollout

Sir Keir Starmer offers to work with Government on vaccine rollout
'UK got the vaccine first because we're a much better country,' says Williamson

'UK got the vaccine first because we're a much better country,' says Williamson
Former easyJet CEO explains why the airline opposed Brexit

Former easyJet CEO explains why the airline opposed Brexit