Speak to Sadiq - Mayor of London answers your questions

This is your chance to put your questions to the Mayor of London. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will be live on LBC, taking questions from LBC listeners - and you can watch it here.

Mr Khan will be in the LBC studio responding to listeners and answering questions from James O'Brien as part of his regular show.

With new Covid restrictions set to be imposed on London from Saturday morning, and the increase in coronavirus cases in the region the mayor is sure to face questions on it.

The debate around Low Traffic Neighbourhoods is also continuing and LBC listeners seem keen to tell the Mayor their views on the subject.

Whether it's on the transport, facemasks, housing or anything else, this is your chance to speak to the Mayor of London.

Get involved in the debate by calling the Mayor on 0345 6060 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #SpeakToSadiq or email here.

Watch the whole show in the video at the top of the page.