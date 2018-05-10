Speak To Sadiq: Mayor Of London Live On LBC - Watch Back In Full

10 May 2018, 07:59

Mayor Sadiq Khan is live on LBC this morning from 10am - and you can watch it live.

The Mayor of London will be answering questions from James O'Brien and his callers on whatever topic you want to ask him.

Knife and gun crime in the capital is sure to come up, after a spate of violent attacks over the last week. What is Mr Khan going to do about it.

Whatever you want to ask the Mayor, this is your chance. Call 0345 60 60 973 to ask your question.

And don't forget, you can watch Speak To Sadiq live from 10am right here.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Speak To Sadiq

Sadiq Bullseye

"Bullseye Goldsmith": Sadiq's Zac Takedown

Sadiq Khan State of London

Audience Show Sadiq How Much They Hate Garden Bridge

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Admits He's "Struggling" During Ramadan Fast

Sadiq Khan News

James O'Brien grills Sadiq Khan

James O'Brien Piles Pressure On Sadiq Khan Over Violent Crime

1 hour ago

James O'Brien grilled Sadiq Khan on why he isn't speaking at the Labour Party Conference

Speak To Sadiq: Mayor Of London Live On LBC - Watch Back In Full

5 hours ago

Labour MP Heidi Alexander quits to join London Mayor Sadiq Khan's team

2 days ago