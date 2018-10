Speak To Sadiq: Mayor Of London Live On LBC - Watch In Full

The Mayor of London is live on LBC today answering your questions - and you can watch live.

Sadiq Khan was one of the speakers at the 670,000-strong People's Vote march on Saturday - will someone ask him about that?

And with knife crime still a problem, that's sure to come up too.

Watch the full show with James O'Brien from 10am at the top of the page.