Speak to Sadiq - Mayor of London answers your questions

21 January 2021, 14:30

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will be live on LBC, taking questions from listeners from 10am on Friday.

The Mayor has spoken to LBC before of the impact on him of comments made by Donald Trump a subject which Mr Khan is sure to speak on in the wake of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Across London, the Covid vaccine has been rolled out and the Mayor has called for action after some pensioners have refused the vaccination.

Coronavirus is a topic likely to be near the top of the Mayor's agenda.

Come back here at 10am to watch Speak to Sadiq live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.

Also, after two groups representing black cab drivers won a High Court challenge against the London mayor and Transport for London (TfL) over traffic schemes in the capital questions on this are sure to come up.

Transport for London have recently announced 300 extra electric vehicle charging points ahead of the ULEZ expansion and it would be rare for the Mayor not to face questions on traffic measures when appearing on LBC.

Mr Khan will be in the LBC studio being grilled by listeners with James O'Brien.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the Mayor of London anything you want to ask him. If you want to put a question to Sadiq Khan, call 0345 60 60 973.

Get involved in the debate by calling the Mayor on 0345 6060 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #SpeakToSadiq or email here.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

