The State Of London Debate - James O'Brien With Sadiq Khan: Get Free Tickets Now

19 June 2019, 12:03

Sadiq Khan at the State of London Debate
Sadiq Khan at the State of London Debate. Picture: City Hall

James O'Brien is hosting a Q&A with the Mayor, Sadiq Khan - and you can be in the audience for free.

The LBC presenter will host the State of London Debate, giving you the opportunity to put questions to the Mayor of London on issues close to your heart.

Whether it's transport, housing, crime, the environment or anything else, this is your time to put your question to the Mayor.

When: Thursday 27th June 2019, 7pm
Where: Indigo at the O2

You can get free tickets to the event - which is always a lively debate about the state of London.

Book your free tickets

