Speak to Sadiq | Thursday 15 Feb 10am

15 February 2022, 06:50 | Updated: 15 February 2022, 07:51

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will be live on LBC, taking questions from James O'Brien as well as LBC listeners - and you can watch it here on Thursday from 10am.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joins James O'Brien for Speak to Sadiq, live from LBC's studios.

Every month, Sadiq hosts an LBC phone-in, taking your calls on whatever you want to ask him.Whether it's a question about the tube, terrorism or the housing crisis.

Click here to send your question to the Mayor of London.

Come back here at 10am on Thursday to watch Speak to Sadiq live on LBC - or watch and listen live on Global Player.

Mr Khan will be in the LBC studio being grilled by listeners with James O'Brien.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the Mayor of London anything you want to ask him.

Get involved in the debate by calling the Mayor on 0345 6060 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #SpeakToSadiq or email here.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The Best Of Speak To Sadiq

Sadiq Bullseye

"Bullseye Goldsmith": Sadiq's Zac Takedown

Sadiq Khan State of London

Audience Show Sadiq How Much They Hate Garden Bridge

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Admits He's "Struggling" During Ramadan Fast

Sadiq Khan News

Sadiq Khan has turned down calls to give emergency service drivers an exemption from the congestion charge.

Sadiq Khan refuses ambulance driver's pleas to scrap congestion charge for key workers

1 month ago

Sadiq Khan has slammed the Prime Minister over the partygate scandal.

Sadiq Khan slams PM's 'blatant lying' over partygate and labels scandal a 'smoking gun'

1 month ago

Sadiq Khan said TfL is 'having to plan on the basis of a managed decline of the capital’s public transport network'.

Crisis-hit TfL gets seven weeks' more funding – as Khan accuses govt of 'managed decline'

1 month ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pay and employment are on the up but they are struggling to keep up with the cost of living crisis

UK wages rise 4.3 per cent but still lag behind soaring cost of living
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid has admitted racism is a problem in the country's largest force.

Top Met cop admits some officers are racist in the under-fire force
Liz Truss has warned of a possible Russian "false flag" operation in "the next few days".

'We don't trust them': Foreign Sec fears Russia is plotting 'false flag' invasion
Djokovic, who was detained in a hotel before being deported from Melbourne, has said he is not anti-vaccine

Djokovic would 'miss Wimbledon rather than get Covid jab' but denies being anti-vax
Schools have been given advice to be more gender neutral

Scrap use of 'Sir' and 'Miss' and adopt gender-neutral language, teachers told
A religious sect has been ordered to pay a Scottish abuse victim almost £1.4 million in damages

Religious sect ordered to pay Scottish abuse victim record breaking £1.4million damages
David Lammy questioned whether the UK government had been "too weak" in their response to Russia

West 'should have done more' to stop Putin over last 20 years, says David Lammy
Oliver Dowden dubbed "woke" ideology as a "dangerous form of decadence"

Tory chairman says 'painful woke psychodrama' is weakening democracy in the west
Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC
Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale