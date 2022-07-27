Speak to Sadiq | Watch Live Thursday 10am

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will be live on LBC, taking questions from James O'Brien as well as LBC listeners - and you can watch it here on Thursday from 10am.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joins James O'Brien for Speak to Sadiq, live from LBC's studios.

Every month, Sadiq hosts an LBC phone-in, taking your calls on whatever you want to ask him. Whether it's a question about the tube, traffic, or the cost of living crisis.

Click here to send your question to the Mayor of London.

Come back here at 10am on Thursday to watch Speak to Sadiq live on LBC - or watch and listen live on Global Player.

Mr Khan will be in the LBC studio being grilled by listeners with James O'Brien.

But of course, this is your chance to ask the Mayor of London anything you want to ask him.

Get involved in the debate by calling the Mayor on 0345 6060 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #SpeakToSadiq or email here.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, and Facebook.

The Best Of Speak To Sadiq

Sadiq Bullseye

"Bullseye Goldsmith": Sadiq's Zac Takedown

Sadiq Khan State of London

Audience Show Sadiq How Much They Hate Garden Bridge

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Admits He's "Struggling" During Ramadan Fast

Sadiq Khan News

Sadiq Khan has slammed Boris Johnson's leadership ahead of his resignation as Prime Minister.

Sadiq Khan slams Boris' leadership as 'most shameful saga' in UK politics

20 days ago

Sadiq Khan welcomed the news that the Met Police was being placed in 'special measures'

Next Met chief must 'get it' after force placed under special measures, Sadiq Khan says

28 days ago

Sadiq Khan threatened to block the Met's next commissioner if they aren't a reformer

'I'll block next Met boss from the job if they won't reform it' Khan tells Patel

1 month ago

