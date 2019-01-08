Can The Internet Be Switched Off?

Picture: PA

Can the Internet ever be completely turned off for a period of time?

Answer

Name: Mike from Hayes

Qualifications: Certified Internet Work Expert

Answer: Every time there is a search made on the Internet, it forms an IP address.

This is then sent to the nearest broadband tower, and then to another tower further away, before returning to the hardware that made the search.

The search always tries to find the quickest way back to the original source.

The Internet can't be easily switched off because it is more extensive than just one piece of hardware.