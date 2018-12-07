How Cold Does It Have To Be Outside For Stuff To Freeze Inside?

7 December 2018, 13:21

Ice
Picture: PA

Question: What temperature does it have to be outside for water to freeze inside within the hour?

Name: Thomas

Location: Helsinki

Qualification: Physics teacher

Answer: It’s not a case of how cold it is, it’s how long it’s been cold for; if you have something heavy like a door stop that’s going to get cold and it’s going to be an energy sink and if you pour hot water on it it’ll draw the heat out of the water and cause to freeze quickly.

