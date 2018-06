Do Animals Get Moles On Their Skin?

Mystery Hour Question

Do animals get moles on their skin like humans?

Ash, Cheam

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Helen, Sheffield

Qualification: Helped with dog rescue for the last 30 years

Answer: Yes, they can, just like humans. As with humans, you have to watch out for any changes with moles. Most moles on dogs are just dark patches of pigment. They may get darker in the sun, as with humans, 9 times out of 10 they are benign.