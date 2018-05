Why Do You Get Ear Infections In Chlorinated Swimming Pools?

Swimming Pool. Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Wayne, Basildon

Question: Why do you get ear infections in chlorinated swimming pools?

Answer: Harry, Swindon

Qualification: Former Lifeguard

The chlorine only keeps the water clean.

This means that any dirt from those who have not showered before entering the pool sits above the chlorine on the surface of the water.

This is what causes infections.