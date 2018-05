What Is The Film Macaulay Culkin Watches In Home Alone?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: John, Reading

Question: What Is The Film Macaulay Culkin Watches In Home Alone?

Answer: Mark, Preston

Qualification: Comedian

The film does not exist.

It’s a parody of Jimmy Cagney’s ‘Angels with Dirty Faces’ called ‘Angels with Filthy Souls’ created just for Home Alone.

They also play a parody sequel in Home Alone 2, called ‘Angels with Filthy Souls 2’.