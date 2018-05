Why Is The Freezer Door So Hard To Open, Moments After You've Closed It?

Name: Charlie, Nottingham

Question: Why is the freezer door so hard to open, moments after you’ve closed it?

When you open a freezer door, the cold air comes out at the same time as the warm air goes in.

This happens very quickly and creates a vacuum, which makes the door difficult to open.