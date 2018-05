How Deep Is The Desert?

Cole, Manchester

Question: How deep is the desert?

Qualification: Paleoclimatology PHD student, specialising in Glacial Environments

At 2.1 km deep, Antarctica is the deepest desert on earth.

Deserts are defined by the amount of moisture in the air.

They do not have to be covered in sand.