How do fireworks form specific shapes in the sky?

3 May 2018, 17:05

Fireworks in the sky
Fireworks in the sky. Picture: Royal Air Force

We have all watched a firework display in awe. But have you ever thought about how they all came to look so perfectly formed? How do they form specific shapes?

Mystery Hour Question

How do fireworks form specific shapes in the sky?

Tim, Cheam

Answer

** Definitive **

Name: Lee, Nottingham

Qualification: 24 years running a firework company

Answer: Fireworks originate in a spherical cannon ball which create the familiar firework shape burst in the sky. Specific shapes are created by placing little balls of composition into the sphere in the desired pattern. The bigger the sphere, the more accurate the shape of the firework in the sky.

