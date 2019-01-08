How Does A Satellite Send Signals Back?

How does a satellite send signals back to Earth when the Moon is in the way?

Answer

Name: George from Bromsgrove

Qualifications: Retired Physics teacher and amateur astronomy enthusiast

Answer: China recently launched a probe which landed on the moon.

They also launched a separate satellite that didn't land. It is in sight of the probe, enabling them to receive the signals back from the probe through the satellite.

This is the same thing that happens with Mars Rovers and other space launches.