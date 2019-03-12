Why Are Cat Scratches Itchier Than Normal Scratches?

12 March 2019, 13:52

Cat paw
Cat paw. Picture: Getty

Why do cat scratches cause an uncomfortable problem for their owners?

Mystery Hour Question

Why are cat scratches itchier than normal scratches?

David, Mersyside

**Definitive**

Name: Hazel, Hammersmith

Qualifications: Nurse

Answer: Cat scratches are a “dirty wound” due to amount of time that cats spend outside. This type of wound results in localised inflammation, and during this process mast cells are released. These release a hormone called histamine which causes itching and sneezing.

