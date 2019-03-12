Why Do People Say "Ahh" After Finishing A Drink?

Why do people say "ahh" after finishing a drink?

Fraser, Aberdeen

**Definitive**

Name: Peter, Dulwich

Qualifications: Former Lifeguard

Answer: It is a natural bodily function that stops people filling their lungs with fluid. Humans cannot breathe and drink at the same time or they will drown. When someone is really thirsty, they take a deeper breath, which allows them can drink more. The deeper the breath, the louder the "ahh".