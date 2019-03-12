Why Do People Say "Ahh" After Finishing A Drink?
12 March 2019, 14:24
Is there a scientific reason?
Mystery Hour Question
Why do people say "ahh" after finishing a drink?
Fraser, Aberdeen
**Definitive**
Name: Peter, Dulwich
Qualifications: Former Lifeguard
Answer: It is a natural bodily function that stops people filling their lungs with fluid. Humans cannot breathe and drink at the same time or they will drown. When someone is really thirsty, they take a deeper breath, which allows them can drink more. The deeper the breath, the louder the "ahh".