Why Do We Get A Runny Nose In The Cold?

However hard we try, cold weather always leads to a runny nose. But what causes it?

Why do we get a runny nose in cold weather?

Eddly, Belsize Park

Name: Amy, Dulwich

Answer: When you’re cold, your body temperature rises to compensate, and that liquefies it.