Is There A Science Behind Boiling Eggs?

12 June 2018, 16:06

Eggs
Mystery Hour Question

Some eggs will peel perfectly while others become a bitty, stringy mess. How can you make a perfectly boiled egg?

Nathan, Wookey Hole

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Andy, Somerset

Qualification: Watched a food program where they visited to a factory making Scotch Eggs

Answer: It is all to do with timing. There is a specific amount of time that the eggs must be left to cool down. Perfect eggs cannot be peeled too soon or too late.

Name: Adriana, Walton on Thames

Qualification: Heard on a mystery hour before

Answer: The egg shell is porous and as more air gets in through the shell and pushes the egg further inside, it becomes easier to peel.

