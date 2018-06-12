Is There A Science Behind Boiling Eggs?
12 June 2018, 16:06
Mystery Hour Question
Some eggs will peel perfectly while others become a bitty, stringy mess. How can you make a perfectly boiled egg?
Nathan, Wookey Hole
Answer
**Definitive**
Name: Andy, Somerset
Qualification: Watched a food program where they visited to a factory making Scotch Eggs
Answer: It is all to do with timing. There is a specific amount of time that the eggs must be left to cool down. Perfect eggs cannot be peeled too soon or too late.
Name: Adriana, Walton on Thames
Qualification: Heard on a mystery hour before
Answer: The egg shell is porous and as more air gets in through the shell and pushes the egg further inside, it becomes easier to peel.