Can Crosswords be Copywrited?

Crossword. Picture: Getty

Is there any way to prevent crossword clues being stolen?

Mystery Hour Question

Barry, Stanmore

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Paul, Crowborough

Qualification: Lawyer and crossword enthusiast

Answer: A crossword is a piece of intellectual property, much like a song or a photograph, because it has been created by someone. As soon as it is committed to a physical form it is protected under copyright law. Copyright law also states that any creation must not be too similar to any other, so changing just one clue in a crossword would not be enough to prevent copyright infringement.