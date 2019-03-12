Can Crosswords be Copywrited?
12 March 2019, 12:41 | Updated: 12 March 2019, 13:37
Is there any way to prevent crossword clues being stolen?
Mystery Hour Question
Barry, Stanmore
Answer
**Definitive**
Name: Paul, Crowborough
Qualification: Lawyer and crossword enthusiast
Answer: A crossword is a piece of intellectual property, much like a song or a photograph, because it has been created by someone. As soon as it is committed to a physical form it is protected under copyright law. Copyright law also states that any creation must not be too similar to any other, so changing just one clue in a crossword would not be enough to prevent copyright infringement.