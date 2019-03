When Was the British Passport Invented?

Passport. Picture: Getty

How long has a passport been necessary in Britain?

Mystery Hour Question

When was the British passport invented?

Martin, Aldershot

**Definitive**

Who: Josh, Warrington

Qualifications: English Literature and History Masters

Answer: The first British passport was created by Henry V in the fifteenth century. An act of parliament was passed that made it a crime to kill anyone who was carrying a passport signed by the king.