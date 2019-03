What Is The Most Expensive Thing That Has Ever Been Bought?

International Space Station. Picture: Getty

How much money did the most expensive ever purchase sell for?

What is the most expensive thing anyone has ever bought?

Liam, Rochester

**Definitive**

Name: Dan, Milton Keynes

Qualifications: Dad to a space mad five-year-old

Answer: The International Space Station, which was sold for roughly $150 billion