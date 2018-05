Why Don’t Sea Creatures Get Crushed By Water Pressure, Like Humans Do?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Jake, Canary Wharf

Question: Why don’t sea creatures get crushed by water pressure, like humans do?

Answer: Toby, Fulham

Qualification: Scuba Diver

Sea creatures are predominantly made of liquid, which means they are incompressible at those pressures.

Whereas, because humans breathe air through their lungs, their air cavities can get compressed.