Why Do Sinks Have An Overflow Hole Which Is Not Very Good?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Bob, Forest Row

Question: Why do sinks have an overflow hole which is not very good?

Answer: James O'Brien

If the overflow hole worked better, it would increase the risks of taps running forever, which would waste water.

The overflow hole therefore acts as a cushion for some overflow, but not for the endless running of water.