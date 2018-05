What Is The Door Between Numbers 10 And 11 Downing Street?

Name: Michael, Marlow

Question: What is the door between numbers 10 and 11 Downing Street?

Answer: Dwaite, Streatham

Qualification: Girlfriend’s Mum is a cleaner in the Downing Street

The door is part of Number 10. Before Number 10 was used as the prime minister’s house, it was its own house.

The two houses were then joined together.