What Is The "Luke" In "Lukewarm?"

Evening sunshine in Brussels. Picture: PA

Why do we say things are "lukewarm?"

Mystery Hour Question



Where did the word "luke" come from in "lukewarm?"

Name: Charlie, Chessington



Answer



There was an Old English word pronounced "lewk" which meant slightly sunny, or warm.



Later on, this turned into "lukewarm," which also meant being unenthusiastic about something.



Name: Phil, Reading

Qualification: General knowledge