What Is The Origin Of The Term Flagship?

Old Navy Ship. Picture: Getty

What is the origin of the term flagship?

Question:

What is the origin of the term flagship?

Rachel, Glasgow

Answer:

**DEFINITIVE**

Name: James O'Brien

Qualifications: He learnt it in school

Answer: A flagship refers to a vessel used by the commanding officer of a fleet of naval ships. The vessel in question had a unique leadership flag to distinguish itself from the others.