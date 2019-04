Where Do Teddy Bears Get Their Name?

Name: Where do teddy bears get their name from?

Name: Dan, Tunbridge Wells

Answer: Because Teddy Roosevelt, the former US President, once saved a bear when he was out hunting. The press then referred to it as “Teddy’s Bear”.