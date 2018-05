Where Does The Term ‘Dole’ Originate From?

Dole. Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Dennis, Elton

Question: Where does the term ‘dole’ originate from?

Answer: Alan, Chesterfield

Qualification: Scrabble Extraordinaire

Dole originates from German and means share, division or portion.

It does not stand for ‘Department of Labour and Employment’ as is commonly thought.