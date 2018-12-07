Which Part Of The Toilet Door Has The Least Bacteria On It?

Picture: PA

Question: What surface of the toilet door has the least bacteria on it?

Name: Simon

Location: Turnpike Lane

Qualifications: Medical Microbiologist

Answer: Natural wood is antibacterial; so opt for that if you have that option.

Most of our doors are a composite between plastic, wood and are painted; the part of the door you touch doesn’t really matter, you just need to wash your hands regularly.