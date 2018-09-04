Why Are Ads Louder Than The TV Programmes They Accompany?

4 September 2018, 18:12

TV Screen
TV Screen. Picture: Getty

Why are ads louder than the TV programs they accompany?

Question:

Why does the TV get louder when the adverts come on?

James, Belfast

Answer:

Name: Andy, Croydon

Qualification: Broadcast Engineer

Answer: The companies who make the adverts, process the audio so the loudest parts are louder and the quietest parts are quieter so that the average volume of the advert remains the same. When they are broadcast, the TV operator responsible doesn't turn down the ads because the average volume is the same as the programmes they accompany. 

