Why Are Bathroom Light Switches So Loud?
8 January 2019, 16:38
Why do the bathroom lights always seem so loud when they are used?
Answer
Name: James from Shoreditch
Qualifications: Former electrician and now a sound engineer
Answer: The acoustics of a room will always affect the sound levels.
With a wall switch, as a person flicks it to turn it on, their body absorbs the sound, and so it appears quieter.
A pull switch makes more noise because the body doesn't absorb the sound in the same way.
Therefore, if using a pull switch in the bathroom, it will always create more sound than a wall switch will.