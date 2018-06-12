Why Are Pandas Black And White?

12 June 2018, 15:57

Panda
Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Why do pandas have such distinctive colouring? Polar bears blend in with the snow, brown bears blend in with woodland, what do Pandas hide from?

Jack, Woking

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Joe, Colchester

Qualification: Just finished a degree in conservation and is now an intern at Colchester Zoo

Answer: It’s to do with camouflage. They live very high in the mountains, where the white is useful for blending in. Their darker patches help them be camouflaged in the shade, whilst also helping them to retain body heat.’

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?