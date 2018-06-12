Why Are Pandas Black And White?

Mystery Hour Question

Why do pandas have such distinctive colouring? Polar bears blend in with the snow, brown bears blend in with woodland, what do Pandas hide from?

Jack, Woking

Answer

Name: Joe, Colchester

Qualification: Just finished a degree in conservation and is now an intern at Colchester Zoo

Answer: It’s to do with camouflage. They live very high in the mountains, where the white is useful for blending in. Their darker patches help them be camouflaged in the shade, whilst also helping them to retain body heat.’