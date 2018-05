Why are you allowed two serves in tennis?

Tennis ball on court. Picture: Pixabay

First time lucky? Why do tennis players get two serves when serving in a tennis match?

Mystery Hour Question

Stephen, Grantham

Answer

** Definitive **

Name: Ian, Mitcham

Qualification: Former table tennis player

Answer: It keeps the game of tennis exciting. The players will always ‘smash’ and lose the point in the first serve to make it more rewarding when the second serve comes off right.