Why Can't You Make Gravy With Cold Water?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Gary, Sutton

Question: Why can’t you make gravy with cold water?

Answer: Andrew, Reading

Qualification: Restaurateur

You need the water to be hot so the gravy granules dissolve.

Also, to ensure the gravy is thick, the water should be boiling.

This ensures the starch granules can break open their molecules, and make the consistency thicker.