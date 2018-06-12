Why Did Baby Boys Start Wearing Blue Instead Of Pink?
12 June 2018, 16:09
Mystery Hour Question
Baby boys used to wear pale pink to symbolise kingship, at what point did this change to the baby blue we're all familiar with?
Jen, Bristol
Answer
**Definitive**
Name: Paul, Guildford
Qualification: Read it from a book, ‘Connections’ by James Burke
Answer: Prior to the mid-nineteenth century there weren’t any blue dyes available. They then became affordable and more widely available and saw blue replacing pink for boys.