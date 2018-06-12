Why Did Baby Boys Start Wearing Blue Instead Of Pink?

Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Baby boys used to wear pale pink to symbolise kingship, at what point did this change to the baby blue we're all familiar with?

Jen, Bristol

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Paul, Guildford

Qualification: Read it from a book, ‘Connections’ by James Burke

Answer: Prior to the mid-nineteenth century there weren’t any blue dyes available. They then became affordable and more widely available and saw blue replacing pink for boys.