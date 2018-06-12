Why Did Baby Boys Start Wearing Blue Instead Of Pink?

Mystery Hour Question

Baby boys used to wear pale pink to symbolise kingship, at what point did this change to the baby blue we're all familiar with?

Jen, Bristol

Answer

Name: Paul, Guildford

Qualification: Read it from a book, ‘Connections’ by James Burke

Answer: Prior to the mid-nineteenth century there weren’t any blue dyes available. They then became affordable and more widely available and saw blue replacing pink for boys.

